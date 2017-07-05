UCAR deploys ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect

ADVA Optical Networking announced that the University Corporation for Atmosphere Research (UCAR), based in Boulder, Colorado, has deployed its FSP 3000 CloudConnect data centre interconnect (DCI) solution to support ultra-high capacity connectivity to the Cheyenne supercomputer.





UCAR has deployed the ADVA DCI technology to enable the transport of scientific data over two 200 Gbit/s 16QAM connections between the NCAR-Wyoming Supercomputing Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming and the Front Range GigaPop in Denver, Colorado. By providing greater flexibility and more capacity, the new network is designed to help UCAR expand educational opportunities and expand collaboration.





As a leading institution for atmosphere research, UCAR will leverage the new capabilities and enhanced efficiency provided by the ADVA solution to offer the scientific community enhanced access to computing and data analysis platforms. As a result, the over 100 universities and research centres within the UCAR consortium will gain improved access to the Cheyenne supercomputing centre to support their research programs.





The ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect platform is designed to enable UCAR to maximise throughput at the optical layer, as well as offering scalability for the future. The ADVA solution features advanced technology but is designed to be simple to use, thereby helping UCAR to reduce operational complexity and costs.





ADVA noted that the FSP 3000 CloudConnect solution is an open DCI platform, with no vendor lock-in or restrictions that can address the research centre's density, security and energy requirements.





Regarding the project, John Scherzinger, SVP, sales, North America at ADVA, noted, "ADVA has developed a close relationship with UCAR over many years… the FSP 3000 CloudConnect… DCI solution will deliver UCAR significant savings in terms of price, power and space".



