TIM selects Cisco for optical packet metro network upgrade

Italy's TIM announced it is expanding its network transformation agreement with Cisco to renew its OPM (optical packet metro) infrastructure, and will introduce Cisco's ASR 9000 (Aggregation Services Router) solution to modernise its OPM network.





TIM's optical metro network collects and aggregates accesses to fixed, mobile and company lines, and by deploying the Cisco ASR 9000 the operator aims to increase the speed and efficiency of the infrastructure to support growing video and data traffic by integrating technologies that will also facilitate the adoption of 5G in the future.





Under the agreement, TIM and Cisco have launched a project designed to transform TIM's OPM network in Italy. Cisco noted that the project represents a key stage in the evolution of TIM's IP network via the deployment of new automation mechanisms and software defined network (SDN) technology that will help to deliver greater operational efficiency and enable new business models, as well as supporting the adoption of 5G technology.





When completed, the project will enable TIM to more effectively advance the digitisation of its fixed and mobile services for consumer, business and wholesale customers by simplifying and optimising operational models, delivering higher quality IP traffic transport and more bandwidth via the provision of 100 Gbit/s IP connectivity to metropolitan areas.





TIM noted that the investment is part of its 3-year, Euro 5 billion network modernisation plan for the period 2017-19 designed to speed the implementation of national ultra-broadband (fibre and 4G) coverage, with the goal of extending such coverage to 99% of fixed-network homes and over 99% of the population with 4G by the end of 2019.









* TIM recently announced that it had enabled upload speeds of up to 75 Mbit/s for all mobile customers, and that from July this year would offer 700 Mbit/s download speeds, over its 4.5G network in Turin, Milan, Rome, Naples, Palermo, Taormina and Giardini-Naxos. In addition, the company announced plans to launch a new 1,000 Mbit/s fixed-line service in 70 Italian municipalities.



