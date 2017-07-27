SD-WAN is one of the biggest transformations in telecom in the last 20 years, says Nav Chander, Senior Director of Service Provider Marketing at Silver Peak. There is a significant role for the MEF in SD-WAN because the industry is in need of service definitions. The MEF has proven itself very adept at building such consensus.
Recorded at the MEF Annual Members' Meeting in Toronto.
See video: https://youtu.be/Qe5ZS4dND4Q
The Need for SD-WAN Service Definitions and Open APIs
