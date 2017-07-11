Telxius deploys Infinera Instant Bandwidth

Infinera announced that Telxius, the global telecommunications infrastructure company formed by Telefónica, which serves around 300 million subscribers worldwide, is offering its customers on-demand, software-defined terabit capacity service activation on its SAM-1 submarine network that links the U.S., Brazil and Puerto Rico.





The new on-demand service capabilities offered by Telxius are enabled by Infinera’s Instant Bandwidth software that is able to activate capacity on the Infinera Intelligent Transport Network deployed by Telxius.





Telxius manages around 65,000 km of international infrastructure encompassing high-capacity optical subsea cable systems, of which 31,000 km are owned by the company. Telxius owns and operates the 25,000 km SAM-1 subsea cable connecting the U.S. with Central and South America, where Infinera solutions are deployed; Infinera solutions are also installed on the terrestrial backhaul routes associated with the cable.

The Telxius Intelligent Transport Network is based on Infinera's DTN-X XTC Series solution with support for up to Tbit/s transmission capacity. The XTC Series is designed to simplify network operations via high-capacity optical super-channels enabled by Infinera's large-scale photonic integrated circuits and integrated packet-aware optical transport network (OTN) switching, which also provides the flexibility to address the requirements of both subsea and terrestrial networks.





In addition, utilising Infinera's Instant Bandwidth software defined capacity (SDC) functionality Telxius is able to deploy bandwidth capacity in 100 Gbit/s increments without the need to pre-deploy additional line cards in the system. Infinera noted that Instant Bandwidth is in use by 60+ customers.









* Earlier this year, Infinera expanded its SDC offering with the introduction of its Instant Network solution for cloud scale networks, which enables service providers to automate optical capacity engineering and quickly scale optical capacity using its Xceed and Digital Network Administrator (DNA) software.





* Telefónica announced in February 2017 that it had agreed the sale of up to 40% of Telxius to KKR for Euro 1,275 million, representing an implied enterprise value of Euro 3,678 million and an equity value of Euro 3,188 million euros for Telxius. Telefónica retained a controlling stake in Telxius.

* Recently, Telxius, Facebook and Microsoft, together with local and regional authorities from Biscay and the Basque Country, announced landing of the 6,600 km trans-Atlantic submarine cable MAREA in Sopelana, Spain as part of a project announced in 2016. MAREA will run between Virginia Beach in the U.S. and Sopelana/Bilbao, Vizcaya in Spain and provide an initial design capacity of 160 Tbit/s. The cable is scheduled to be completed in the autumn of this year.