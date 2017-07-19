Stockholm Internet eXchange upgrades with Coriant Groove G30 platform

Coriant announced that it has partnered with Stockholm Internet eXchange (STHIX), a neutral Internet Exchange focused on delivering IXP services to enhance the scalability, flexibility and efficiency of STHIX's metro network to support increasing traffic demands of its end-user ISP customers and over 100 connected networks.





Following the recent deployment of the Coriant Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform, STHIX is able to quickly scale capacity to meet the increasingly short demand cycles of its customers.





The Coriant Groove G30 solution is an advanced 1 RU modular open transport solution targeting cloud, data centre and IXP networks that can be configured as a muxponder terminal solution and as an Open Line System (OLS) optical layer solution. Designed for interconnectivity applications, the disaggregated Groove G30 delivers high density together with flexibility and low power consumption.





Coriant stated that the Groove G30 metro deployment for STHIX utilises 200 Gbit/s coherent optical transmission and supports a range of end-user services, including 100 Gbit/s client-side services that can be deployed quickly and cost-efficiently. The optical transport solution enables STHIX to enhance its peering platform, which is currently distributed across Stockholm's six major data centres and Gothenburg's main data centre. The platform is due to be extended to main data centres in Copenhagen this summer.





Stockholm Internet eXchange aims to provide reliable high speed interconnectivity between Internet service providers in Scandinavia, specifically Stockholm, Gothenburg and Copenhagen. STHIX is a neutral, independent that provides members with interconnection ports at speeds from 100 Mbit/s up to single or multiple 100 Gbit/s ports



