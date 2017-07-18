SQUAN Acquires CSI for Fiber Construction Expertise

SQUAN, a telecommunications infrastructure service provider based in New Jersey, has acquired Communications Specialists, Inc. (CSI), a leader in aerial and underground fiber construction services for Multiple Services Operators (MSOs), Internet Services Providers (ISPs) and wireless network operators. Financial terms were not disclosed.



SQUAN has been aggressively pursuing the expansion of services in support of a long-term view of Smart City development and all roads that lead to the development and operation of heterogeneous networks.



“CSI stands out as leader in quality and is a growing provider of services that are highly complementary to the current business in which SQUAN is engaged,” states Duane Albro, Chief Executive Officer, SQUAN.



http://www.squan.com/