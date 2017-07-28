Sonus intros cloud-based Incident Management-as-a-Service

Sonus Networks announced the introduction of a new offering, Incident Management-as-a-Service (IMaaS), which, in conjunction with its maintenance and support offerings, provides oversight of Sonus network elements and helps speed the resolution of network anomalies that can affect IP-based communications.





Sonus noted that network downtime and degraded performance can reduce an organisation's productivity, customer satisfaction and revenue, and the new IMaaS offering is designed to address these factors by assessing the availability and performance of Sonus devices to ensure they are performing as expected.





In the event of an issue, IMaaS notifies the problem resolution resources supporting the Sonus devices, providing monitoring across areas including incident characterisation, customer notification and initial triage to help speed time to incident resolution.





Specifically, IMaaS provides secure surveillance and monitoring to support proactive/early incident detection and alarm acknowledgement, with incident logging and investigation, assessment, escalation and reporting. The solution works by measuring the response from Sonus elements to verify connectivity, measuring the availability of elements and performance of network interfaces, delivering reports on the capacity and availability of individual ports, and measuring the performance of applications running on the elements.





Sonus IMaaS is the latest addition to the Sonus Global Services portfolio that also encompasses offerings for cloud scale-out, predictive services, network survivability, bandwidth optimisation and security.

The company noted that in the latest Cost of Server, Application, and Network Downtime: North American Enterprise Survey and Calculator from research firm IHS Markit, aggregate, information and communication technology downtime costs North American organisations an estimated $700 billion per year, with equipment problems responsible for around 40% of the total sum.



