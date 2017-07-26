Verizon is rapidly expanding its portfolio of virtual services, including SD-WAN. Interoperability is increasingly important as these are rolled out across the globe. The ability to link SD-WAN into other services is critical, says Shawn Hakl, VP, Product and New Business Innovation, @VZEnterprise.
See video: https://youtu.be/2EysfBTwidc
Recorded at MEF Annual Member's Meeting in Toronto.
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
SD-WAN Interaction and the Importance of Interoperability
