SD-WAN Interaction and the Importance of Interoperability





Verizon is rapidly expanding its portfolio of virtual services, including SD-WAN. Interoperability is increasingly important as these are rolled out across the globe. The ability to link SD-WAN into other services is critical, says Shawn Hakl, VP, Product and New Business Innovation, @VZEnterprise.



See video: https://youtu.be/2EysfBTwidc



Recorded at MEF Annual Member's Meeting in Toronto.



