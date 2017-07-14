Rise expands fixed wireless broadband

Rise Broadband, a major fixed wireless broadband service provider, announced it has finalised its agreement with the city of Blair, Nebraska, and has activated transmission equipment on three city structures to expand its Internet and phone service coverage, speed and capacity for homes and businesses in the area.





Rise specialises in delivering broadband service and support to rural and suburban regions that are unserved or underserved by wireline and cable providers. Rise Broadband's coverage is available in parts of Nebraska as well as 15 other states, providing access to broadband service for residential and business customers,





Rise Broadband, based in Englewood, Colorado, claims to be the largest fixed wireless Internet service provider in the U.S., offering high-speed broadband services in 16 states. Rise currently serves nearly 200,000 residential and business accounts in rural and suburban areas throughout the Midwest, Rocky Mountain and southwest regions.

Regarding the agreement for Blair, John Krause, Rise Broadband's area supervisor, commented, "With the lease for three city facilities, Rise now provides Blair and surrounding Washington County communities with significantly improved Internet and phone service… the city generates additional revenue while customers can receive quality, affordable and reliable high-speed service".









* Earlier this year, Rise Broadband announced it had expanded its network in 10 markets in conjunction with the FCC Connect America Fund (CAF) program. The Rise expansion was supported in part by funding received through the rural broadband experiment (RBE) program within the CAF program. Rise was awarded $16.9 million under the RBE program for broadband expansion in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and Texas to deploy its broadband wireless service based on LTE technology.





* Rise announced it had begun upgrading its markets to LTE, enabling speeds of up to 50 Mbit/s, in 2015. As of January 2017, it stated it had enhanced services in more than 40 markets, with additional markets due to be upgraded over the next 15 months.







