RADWIN launches 100 Mbit/s subscriber unit targeting rural U.S. service providers

RADWIN, a global provider of wireless broadband solutions, announced the immediate availability of its new carrier-grade 100 Mbit/s subscriber unit, SU AIR.





RADWIN stated that it offers a carrier-grade portfolio designed for rural service providers in the U.S. The JET AIR Bi-Beam base station has been adopted by Tier-1 carriers worldwide and provides advanced interference immunity to enable improved service reliability and network scalability.





The company's new SU AIR subscriber units feature an option to add RADWIN's TurboGain slide-on antenna, designed to provide higher gain, longer range and enhanced immunity to interference. In addition, RADWIN's WINTouch smartphone application helps to simplify SU AIR alignment, configuration and installation, and enable fast mass deployment and to assure high throughput connection.





RADWIN claims that JET Bi-Beam is the first bi-directional Beamforming antenna. Combined with the product's air interface and dynamic bandwidth management capabilities, JET can deliver a fibre-like service experience while also enabling wide area coverage utilising fewer base station towers than other systems.





Regarding its solutions, Roni Weinberg, RADWIN EVP, global business, and COO, said, "JET is garnering… strong interest from rural service providers in the U.S. (as) JET's Bi-Beam technology allows them to deliver 5 to 10 times more capacity than existing systems… where there is high interference… this is crucial for service providers looking to deliver 50-100 Mbit/s service in the 5 GHz congested band…".











Recently, RADWIN announced that Amarillo Wireless, a wireless Internet service provider based in Amarillo, Texas, had deployed its JET wireless broadband solutions to offer high-speed broadband packages of up to 150 Mbit/s to business customers.

RADWIN has also recently announced the deployment of JET solutions by Valley Communications Association, a subsidiary of the Valley Electric Association utility company in Nevada, to provide high-speed broadband to 5,000 business and residential customers, with plans to expand service to 20,000 customers, and Data-Max Wireless, an Arizona-based service provider, to upgrade its network for business and residential customers in Mohave County.



