O2 Picks Cisco for free Wi-Fi in the City of London

O2 has selected Cisco to roll-out free, public access Wi-Fi in the City of London, replacing the current service currently provided by The Cloud. Activation is expected this autumn. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Cisco will deploy its Aironet 1560 Series outdoor access point technology to offer internet connectivity to more than 400,000 people working in the Square Mile.



Cornerstone Telecommunication Infrastructure (CTIL) and the City of London Corporation are overseeing the project.



"Continued investment in infrastructure is essential to maintain the UK's reputation as a digital leader and we needed a partner that would be able to provide cutting-edge technology to help us realise this. We're pleased to be working with Cisco to support this initiative using its robust, speedy and seamless technology to create a Wi-Fi network and enable the capital to help retain its position as a leading global centre" said Derek McManus, Chief Operating Officer, O2.



http://www.cisco.com

