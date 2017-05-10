Nuage Cites Momentum in SD-WAN Adoption

TELUS is using Nuage Networks' SD-WAN solution to power its newly launched Network as a Service (NaaS), which enables Canadian businesses to virtually build, manage and cloud-optimize their networks. TELUS NaaS enables cloud-optimization for business applications through improved network performance and customizable policies that ensure mission-critical traffic, like VoIP, is prioritized over other types of traffic. TELUS said its service can reduce network deployment time by up to 80 percent and that it provides full line of sight to network performance data.



Nuage said the deployment with TELUS is indicative of a larger trend worldwide as enterprises recognize that their WAN services and architectures require significant transformation to take advantage of multicloud services. Some of its recently announced SD-WAN wins include BT, China Telecom, Exponential, NTT Data, Telefonica, Telia Finland, AscoTLC and My Republic.



Nuage capabilities include:





Automated end-to-end enterprise service delivery between datacenters and branch offices while offering seamless connections to public cloud services.

Value-added services by deploying third-party Virtual Network Functions (VNFs) at enterprise branch locations on top of open, virtualized "branch-in-the box" platforms.

A network analytics and performance monitoring solution (Virtualized Service Assurance Platform, or VSAP ) and software-defined security (Virtualized Security Services, or VSS ) that provides industry-leading insight and remediation capabilities.





What is resonating in the market today for software-defined networking (SDN) and SD-WAN technologies? Sunil Khandekar, founder and CEO of Nuage Networks, says it is the ability to connect users everywhere with applications anywhere, whether they are in public or private clouds. Real deployments are becoming the new normal.



"Nuage Networks has become a leader in helping service providers deliver fully automated and self-service SD-WAN solutions to enterprise customers who are looking to connect their users quickly and securely to applications in private and public clouds. Our platform is present in the world's largest carrier-grade networks and is being deployed as a complete overlay that can serve as a natural extension of customers' existing L2 and L3 MPLS VPN and other WAN service offerings to remote sites. We are the only vendor that offers a single SDN automation platform for the datacenter, WAN and public cloud - providing operational simplification, agility and significant cost savings across the multiple cloud-based services currently offered by these providers," stated Sunil Khandekar, Nuage Networks CEO and founder.