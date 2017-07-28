NTT Com launches international network services, build 2 data centres in India

NTT Communications (NTT Com), the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT Group, announced the launch of international data network services in India through its affiliate NTT Communications India Network Services (NTTCINS).





NTT Com stated that the acquisition of its licence in India follows the launch of construction of two new Indian data centres in Mumbai and Bangalore, through subsidiary Netmagic, a provider of managed hosting and cloud services in India. As a result, NTTCINS will be able to offer infrastructure services and management and security services designed to meet companies ICT outsourcing needs.





NTT Com plans to invest $160 million in building the two data centres, which are scheduled to become operational by April 2018. The new data centres will add nearly 500,000 sq feet of gross floor space at full build out, increasing NTT Com's total gross footprint in India to 1,100,000 sq feet. The new data centres in Mumbai and Bangalore will accommodate 2,750 racks with 22 MW of power and 1,500 racks with 15 MW of power, respectively.





NTT Com noted that it became the first Japanese service provider to be awarded a Virtual Network Operator - International Long Distance (VNO-ILD) network licence for India in March. In addition, NTT Com provides Arcstar Universal One international network services in partnership with local carriers. The company also implements value-added services such as network virtualisation functions (NVF) utilising the infrastructure of its partner carriers in India.





Netmagic provides colocation service via a global network of data centres operated by NTT Com under the Nexcenter brand, as well as managed hosting, cloud, network, managed security, disaster recovery and software-defined storage services. NTT Com leverages global network infrastructure including its Tier-1 IP network, the Arcstar Universal One VPN network that reaches 196 countries/regions, and 140 secure data centres.





Commenting on the launch, NTT Com president and CEO Tetsuya Shoji said, "India has been a key strategic market for NTT Com with the accelerating shift of IT services from traditional enterprise data centres into the cloud-based services… for the past few years the business in India has consistently grown over 35% annually… with the expansion of the data centre foot print and new international data network services NTT Com aims to meet the growing market needs for mobility, e-commerce, IoT, cloud and big data".







