Nokia supplies network for emergency response services in California

Nokia announced it has been selected to modernise the communications network of the County of Fresno in California to enhance emergency response and public safety capabilities in the county.





For the project, Nokia will upgrade the network infrastructure via the deployment of microwave packet radio and IP/MPLS technology to support secure, resilient and reliable data connectivity for first responders and county facilities.





The upgraded network is designed to provide the backhaul capabilities for Fresno County's digital trunked radio system, which is used by police, firefighters and other public safety departments, to communicate with command centres and with each other. The new network will also be capable of supporting services for a number of other county agencies.





For the project, Nokia is supplying the its 9500 Microwave Packet Radio and 7705 Service Aggregation Router to support IP, Ethernet, TDM and video services, and to enable the transition to a modern all-IP network. The IP/MPLS-enabled microwave network is managed by the Nokia Network Services Platform, which is designed to simplify management and enable improved operational efficiency, as well as allow a transition to software defined networking (SDN) in the future.





Under the terms of the agreement, Nokia is also providing professional services including network design and migration, installation and integration services.





Nokia noted that the project highlights its focus on delivering mission-critical networks for markets beyond traditional communications service providers, in particular to the public safety sector in the U.S. and worldwide.







