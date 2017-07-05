Nokia appoints Gregory Lee, formerly at Samsung Electronics, to head Technologies

Nokia announced the appointment of Gregory Lee as president of Nokia Technologies, reporting to president and CEO Rajeev Suri, and as member of the group leadership team, effective immediately.





Mr. Lee has held a range of product, technology and marketing leadership roles over a career spanning nearly three decades to date.







Gregory Lee joins Nokia from Samsung Electronics, where he served for over 10 years, most recently as president and CEO of Samsung Electronics, North America, with a focus on driving growth, profitability and operational excellence. In this role, he led all of Samsung's businesses for North America, managing a portfolio of products including mobile phones and consumer electronics, as well as for new market segments such as digital health, virtual reality devices and digital content.





Prior to that, Mr. Lee served as Samsung's global chief marketing officer, and as president and CEO of Samsung Electronics Southeast Asia and president and CEO of Samsung Telecommunications America. Before joining Samsung, he led product development, sales and strategic initiatives for global consumer brands including Johnson & Johnson, Kellogg's and Procter & Gamble.





In his new role, Gregory Lee will be based in California. He is s graduate of the University of California at San Diego, where he gained a BSc in biochemistry,





Nokia stated that, with the appointment of Mr. Lee, its group leadership teams will, effective June 30, 2017, comprise the following members: Rajeev Suri (chairman), Basil Alwan, Hans-Juergen Bill, Kathrin Buvac, Ashish Chowdhary, Barry French, Bhaskar Gorti, Federico Guillén, Gregory Lee, Igor Leprince, Monika Maurer, Kristian Pullola, Marc Rouanne, Maria Varsellona and Marcus Weldon.





Commenting on the new appointment, Rajeev Suri, president and CEO of Nokia, said, "Gregory's passion for innovation and operational excellence, along with his proven ability to build and lead global consumer technology businesses, make him well suited to advance Nokia's efforts in virtual reality, digital health and beyond".











Nokia announced in March changes in its organisational structure and group leadership team (GLT), effective April 1, 2017. As part of the reorganisation, Nokia separated the Mobile Networks business group into two organisations, one focused on products and solutions, called Mobile Networks, and the other on services, called Global Services.

In addition, the company's chief innovation and operating officer (CIOO) organisation was split and moved to a newly-appointed COO organisation, innovation activities to its CTO and incubation to the chief strategy officer.

Leadership changes included Marc Rouanne, formerly CIOO, becoming president, Mobile Networks, Igor Leprince, formerly EVP, global services, as president, Global Services, Monika Maurer, formerly COO, Fixed Networks, becoming group COO, Marcus Weldon, formerly president of Nokia Bell Labs and CTO, retained those responsibilities and joined the GLT as a new member.











