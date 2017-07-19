Netronome has appointed Dr. Nils Rix as senior vice president of sales.
Previously, Dr. Rix was vice president of sales and technical sales, as well as Market Area CTO with Alcatel-Lucent EMEA. He previously held executive positions at Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Ericsson AB. He studied economics and applied physics at Christian-Albrechts-University in Kiel and the University of Washington in Seattle and holds a Ph.D. from Christian-Albrechts-University.
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Netronome Appoints Senior Vice President of Sales
