Ncell Axiata selects ZTE network virtualisation

ZTE announced it is strengthening collaboration with Ncell Axiata in the field of network virtualizsation.





Under the agreement, Ncell Axiata in Nepal ， a company of Malaysia's Axiata Group, a major telecoms group serving around 320 million customers in 10 Asian markets, is leveraging ZTE's network virtualisation technologies to develop a virtual subscriber data management (vSDM) platform.





Ncell Axiata's vSDM platform is based on the latest virtualisation technology and features an advanced distributed architecture, hierarchical storage and multi-level protection, as well as cloud capabilities.





Implementation of the new vSDM platform will allow Ncell Axiata to evolve its SDM platform from a traditional Advanced Telecom Computing Architecture (ATCA) to a virtualised architecture. This transition will enable Ncell Axiata to reduce expenditure on hardware and operations and establish a more intelligent, flexible and reliable telecommunications network. The new vSDM platform will also help accelerate deployment and enhance the end user experience.





The companies stated that they plan to continue to expand their collaboration to enable Ncell Axiata to implement network and digital transformation leveraging ZTE's solutions and technologies to help support the further development of Nepal's telecommunications industry.







