MEF Update and Scope with Nan Chen





Nan Chen, President of MEF, provides an update from MEF’s recent Annual Meeting in Toronto. MEF is enabling service providers to create a global ecosystem of automated networks that deliver agile, assured, and orchestrated services.



There are 4 major areas of strategic work:

(1) Third Network services (wavelength, Carrier Ethernet, IP, SD-WAN, Layer 4-7 cloud services),

(2) LSO Reference Architecture and Open APIs,

(3) reference implementations and MEFnet, and

(4) certification programs for services, technology, and professionals.



These topics and more will be explored at MEF17 (www.MEF17.com) , 13-14 November in Orlando, Florida.



See video: https://youtu.be/5NexRVi2VkI



