MEF - Advancing the Industry





Over the last few years, MEF has done three very important things: (1) shifting beyond Ethernet to support other connectivity types and network-based apps; (2) developing Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO); shifting from just implementing technology specs to implementing LSO APIs, reference processes, and other operations enablers. The combination of these three will be very powerful, says Allan Langfield, Executive Director of Product Management at Comcast Business.



Recorded at the MEF Annual Member's Meeting in Toronto.



See video: https://youtu.be/5eb0pwSpj-M



