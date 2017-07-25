Mavenir to establish 5G innovation centre in Israel

Mavenir, a major provider of technology designed to accelerate and redefine network transformation for service providers, announced it has established a new R&D and 5G Innovation centre of excellence in Ra'anana, Israel that will focus on the development of 5G network and services solutions.





Mavenir noted that the next generation of network infrastructure will be based on a common, flexible infrastructure with the ability to support application with enhanced QoE (for example virtual reality), provide mobility across heterogeneous networks (HetNet), deliver ultra-low latency and high reliability, as well as support the connectivity needs of billions of Internet of Things (IoT) devices.





Mavenir is focused on enabling cloud-centric NFV infrastructure (NFVi) across its end-to-end 5G portfolio, encompassing NGCN, cloud RAN, end-to-end security and orchestration, leveraging open development techniques and programming tools. As part of this initiative, the new Ra'anana centre, together with the Brno centre of excellence, will also work on Mavenir's voice/video and advanced messaging solutions.









* Mavenir announced in June that it had launched an R&D centre of excellence in Brno, Czech Republic, which is focused on delivering artificial intelligence/machine learning signalling security solutions. Mavenir's AI/machine learning solution is designed to provide advanced signalling monitoring, active filtering and analytics to ensure networks remain functional and operational and protect customers when using network services.





* The company noted when announcing the new centre that although SS7 has been widely used for decades, hackers have only recently started exploiting its vulnerabilities. Leveraging its expertise in signalling security based on security gateways (SeGWs) and Diameter edge agents (DEAs), signalling transfer points (STPs) and Diameter routing agents (DRAs), Mavenir aims to provide advanced edge and core network signalling protection for network operators.



