Juniper appoints Bikash Koley, formerly with Google, as CTO

Juniper Networks has named Bikash Koley as chief technology officer (CTO), reporting to chief executive officer Rami Rahim, with responsibility for charting Juniper's technology strategy and leading and executing several of the company's critical technology innovations, including Contrail and AppFormix.





Mr. Koley, who is expected to join Juniper in August 2017, has extensive experience in both IP and optical domains and in designing and operating large scale networks.





Mr. Koley is currently serving as a distinguished engineer and the head of network architecture, engineering and planning at Google. He is an expert in the areas of software-defined networking (SDN), packet and optical network integration, warehouse-scale computing and large-scale data centre interconnection.





While with Google, Bikash Koley designed, built and operated Google's production network infrastructure, spanning data centre, backbone(s), optical and the content edge. His team also oversaw the company's SDN evolution, network technology strategy and networking research and innovation, enabling ubiquitous programmability and high reliability.





Prior to Google, Mr. Koley served as the CTO of Qstreams Networks, a company he co-founded. He also spent a number of years with Ciena in a range of technical roles related to the development of DWDM and Ethernet technologies.

Mr. Koley has published numerous research papers and has been awarded 18 patents related to networking technologies. He holds a Bachelors in Technology for Electronics and Communications Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, India, and MS and PhD degrees in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Maryland at College Park.









