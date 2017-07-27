Japan's JPIX extends Internet exchange to Equinix Osaka

Equinix and Japan Internet Exchange (JPIX), a major Internet exchange (IX) service provider in Japan, announced that JPIX has extended its peering fabric to the Equinix International Business Exchange (IBX) data centre in Osaka, OS1, to meet increasing data centre and IX demands from international and domestic network operators in the OS1 IBX data centre.





With the addition of IX points of JPIX in OS1, Equinix customers will be able to interconnect and peer directly with JPIX's diverse aggregation of ISPs, cable TV service providers and content providers, enabling traffic exchange with greater reliability, improved performance and lower cost.





As a leading IX service provider in Japan, JPIX provides traffic exchange for 160-plus customers, including ISPs, cable operators and contents providers.





Equinix noted that JPIX established an IX switch at the Equinix TY2 IBX data centre in Tokyo in 2008, subsequently extending its services to all Equinix facilities in Tokyo (TY1 to 10) via Equinix Metro Connect, a dark fibre network that connects all of Equinix's Tokyo data centres.









* As part of its expansion in the Asia Pacific region, Equinix has recently announced plans to expand its SY4 IBX data centre in Sydney, Australia to meet demand for capacity and interconnection services, and the eighth phased expansion of its SG2 IBX facility in Singapore to address market demand for direct connectivity to cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services, Oracle Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.





* Equinix also recently launched dedicated, private access to Oracle Cloud at its Sydney IBX data centre leveraging Oracle Cloud Network Service - FastConnect and the Equinix Cloud Exchange.