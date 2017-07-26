Introducing MEF.net





Daniel Bar-Level, Director, Office of the CTO, MEF provides an overview of MEFnet – a new compute-storage-networking platform that enables development, testing, integration, and showcasing of Third Network service reference implementations based on open source and commercial closed source products.



MEF members currently are working on three 3 reference implementation projects on MEFnet: (1) orchestration of Carrier Ethernet and IP services across 3 service providers using open LSO APIs; (2) an ONAP-to-ONAP use case involving LSO-enabled automation of inter-carrier processes like serviceability and ordering; and (3) a project focused on enabling SD-WAN managed service providers to extend their service reach in an automated way to locations served by broadband access partners.



See video: https://youtu.be/Y4tLKyccjUM





