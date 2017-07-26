Intent-based Networking and MEF





Intent-based networking is an important part of MEF's work on Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO).



Intent-based networking makes use of next generation network policy frameworks and will enable top-level business and application developers to express the goals of their organization without having to define algorithmically how those goals are accomplished, says Dr. John Strassner, MEF Orchestration Area Co-Director; CTO, Software Lab, Huawei Technologies.



Recorded at the MEF Annual Members' Meeting in Toronto.



See video: https://youtu.be/LuwEaFPy5wc



