Idaho state R&E network IRON deploys ADVA FSP 3000

ADVA Optical Networking announced that the Idaho Regional Optical Network (IRON) has deployed its 100 Gbit/s core technology to address increasing bandwidth demand from research and education (R&E) institutions in the state.





The upgraded backbone network in Idaho delivers secure high-capacity services across the state, including in remote rural areas. The new network features ADVA's flexible transport technology, designed to enable IRON to provide universities, laboratories and health care centres with 10 Gbit/s services.





Based on the ADVA FSP 3000 platform, the upgraded network is designed to enable ease of use along with high scalability to help IRON's infrastructure to meet both current and future requirements of the R&E community. ADVA noted that IRON has also subscribed to its hardware and software maintenance package covering the provision of technical support and extended repair services.

Through deploying ADVA's FSP 3000 in its backbone network, IRON aims to reduce its costs and improve efficiency across its transport infrastructure. The new backbone is now able to support 100 Gbit/s transport, and thereby ensure that higher education institutions and research centres state-wide, including in rural areas, have access to ultra-fast broadband services.





ADVA's compact, modular solution is designed to provide flexibility and cost-and power-efficiency as it transmits, multiplexes and protects high-speed data.





ADVA recently announced that the University Corporation for Atmosphere Research (UCAR), based in Boulder, Colorado, has deployed its FSP 3000 CloudConnect data centre interconnect (DCI) solution to support high capacity connectivity to the Cheyenne supercomputer.





UCAR deployed the ADVA DCI technology to enable the transport of scientific data over two 200 Gbit/s 16QAM connections between the NCAR-Wyoming Supercomputing Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming and the Front Range GigaPop in Denver, Colorado.





Regarding the project, Michael Guryan, general manager at IRON, noted, "A key benefit is the ADVA FSP 3000’s plug-and-play simplicity… integrating the new equipment into the IRON network was straightforward and it was immediately able to deliver upgraded services… future-proofing was also a vital requirement".



