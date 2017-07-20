i3 Broadband selects Huawei for residential broadband in Illinois

Huawei announced that i3 Broadband, a regional provider of fibre-based Internet services, has selected the company to enhance its deployment of services to residential homes and multi-dwelling units (MDUs) in the Champaign-Urbana and the greater Peoria areas of Illinois.





Huawei's scalable, end-to-end broadband solutions will enable i3 Broadband to expand its service offering to existing users, as well as help it to save time and reduce costs when installing connections to new MDU customers.





i3 Broadband noted that, driven by an increase in multifamily residential building construction, as well as growing customer demand for faster broadband speeds, it is experiencing increasing demand from MDU customers. To address this need, i3 Broadband has partnered with Huawei for the supply of GPON, NG-PON and D-CCAP technologies that can support gigabit services to MDUs.





Huawei stated that a key factor in its selection by i3 Broadband was its ability to offer cost-effective, future-proof solutions, which are designed to support software upgrades and eliminate the need to install new equipment.









* Recently, i3 Broadband announced plans to commence network construction in multiple neighbourhoods as part of a multi-year, multi-million dollar investment to extend the fibre network throughout Champaign-Urbana, Illinois. i3 Broadband is deploying FTTH infrastructure to deliver gigabit broadband, video and voice services to customers in the area.





* i3 Broadband is the local commercial partner that is working with the UC2B not-for-profit board to extend fibre connectivity to homes and businesses. The network expansion was to extend the initial UC2B fibre backbone build carried out from 2010 to 2013 that was supported by $26 million in federal and state grants and in-kind contributions from the cities of Champaign and Urbana and the University of Illinois.