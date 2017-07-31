I Squared Capital to acquire Hutchison Global for $1.86bn

I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager, announced an agreement, through its ISQ Global Infrastructure Fund II, to acquire a 100% interest in Hutchison Global Communications Investment Holding (HGC) from Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings (HTHKH), a part of CK Hutchison Holdings, for approximately HKD14.5 billion (approximately $1.86 billion).





HGC is a major fixed-line service provider addressing fixed and mobile carriers, OTT service providers, corporate, residential and data centres in Hong Kong and worldwide. The company's 1.4-million-km fibre network connects to over 14,200 buildings; it is also one of Hong Kong's largest WiFi service providers operating over 25,000 hot spots. HGC's international network includes four key land routes into mainland China, as well as multiple submarine and terrestrial cable systems.





HTHKH stated that the transaction is intended to enable it to focus in its core business of serving mobile customers, and that it plans to use the proceeds of the transaction for working capital and to invest in its mobile business.





I Squared Capital noted that a significant portion of HGC's revenue is generated through long-term contracts with a diverse customers base that includes the major mobile providers in the region. HGC Group is also working to develop cloud computing services and delivering high-speed WiFi service under the HGC On Air brand.





I Squared stated that the acquisition is expected to close by October 2017.





I Squared Capital, based in New York, is an independent global infrastructure investment manager that focuses on energy, utilities and transport in the Americas, Europe, and select high growth economies. As well as New York, the company has offices in Houston, London, New Delhi, Hong Kong and Singapore.





Commenting on the transaction, Gautam Bhandari, partner at I Squared Capital, said, "With I Squared Capital's investment, HGC will continue to provide the same quality of service that mobile telecommunication providers, corporate and residential customers have come to expect… fresh capital will also enable the company to develop new solutions to meet the ever-increasing demand for high-speed information infrastructure throughout the region and beyond".







