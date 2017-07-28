Huawei reports H1 revenue of CNY 283.1bn, up 15% yr/yr

Huawei announced business results for the first half of 2017, including revenue for the first six months of CNY283.1 billion (approximately $41.83 billion), up 15% compared with CNY245.5 billion in the first half of 2016.





Huawei noted that during the first half of 2017 it achieved growth across all three of its business groups, and expects to maintain the current momentum over the remainder of the year.





For its business groups, Huawei reports that:





1. In the Carrier Business, it continued its focus on supporting global carriers with their digital transformations across all industries, delivering business solutions designed to help carriers lower the cost of end-to-end network construction.





Huawei noted that it is collaborating to lead the development of 5G and is continuing to develop 4.5G technology, as well as supporting carriers' efforts to create all-cloud networks and leverage their existing infrastructure.





2. In the Enterprise Business, Huawei stated that major companies worldwide are increasingly electing to partner with the company to implement the digital transformation leveraging solutions including cloud computing, all-cloud networks, enterprise wireless, IoT, big data, storage and servers, across sectors including government, finance, electricity, transportation, manufacturing and safe city initiatives.

3. The Consumer Business maintained its focus on addressing user needs by working with global partners to enable the delivery of smart gadgets for consumers worldwide, and continued to build its global position as a premium brand.









