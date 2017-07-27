Huawei expands D-CCAP portfolio with FTTB Giga Coax access

Huawei announced at the Cable Tech Show 2017 in Tokyo the launch of the MA5633-XB10, claimed to be the first Giga Coax access product enabling the delivery of gigabit bandwidth for MSOs that is designed for installation in corridors.





Huawei noted that the new product addresses the trend of moving fibre closer to end users on hybrid fibre-coaxial (HFC) networks, and expands its existing distributed-converged cable access platform (D-CCAP) solution portfolio.





Huawei's D-CCAP solution is a gigabit coaxial access solution specifically designed for MSOs. The solution allows video and data modulation to be supported at remote optical sites and thereby enables platform sharing with FTTH networks. The new MA5633-XB10 offers high capacity, compact size and low power consumption together with a distributed architecture, and is designed to deliver up to 1,000 Mbit/s bandwidth over coaxial cables to support a full range of data and video services.

Capabilities of the new MA5633-XB10 solution include:





1. Support for 32 x 10 DOCSIS 3.0 channels, delivering a downstream rate of 1.6 Gbit/s and an upstream rate of 300 Mbit/s, sufficient to support 4K and 8K HD video.





2. A compact, 'pizza box' package, with streamlined fins for heat dissipation and a fan-free design to reduce power consumption and allow for installation in narrow indoor cabinets.





3. Capacity to support up to 256 households from a single platform, plus support for on-demand frequency configuration to allows operators to flexibly expand device capacities.





4. Distributed, modular architecture that enables the future transition to FTTH, offering the ability to work with the MA5800 distributed smart OLT deployed at a central office and therefore support evolution to CloudFAN.



