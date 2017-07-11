Huawei details Boundless Computing server strategy and solutions

Huawei announced in Beijing the launch of its Boundless Computing server strategy and series solutions, which focuses on industry requirements for digital transformation and outlines the company's 5-year innovation roadmap for computing.





During the launch event, Huawei delivered an overview of the server strategy and its business positioning, and also launched its V5 series solutions, which include the all-flash SAP HANA appliance solution, a big data application acceleration solution, edge computing for smart video analytics solution, and the G series heterogeneous computing platform.







Huawei's Boundless Computing vision encompasses optimising computing for applications and bringing computing power closer to data sources to help realise the potential of computing. It also includes progressing beyond servers and enabling data centre-level resource pooling and on-demand provisioning to improve the computing efficiency of data centres.





The strategy also involves going beyond the limits the of data centre to enable smart access, and expanding computing into the data sources to enhance the intelligence of data at the remote end.





At the release ceremony, Huawei, together with customers and partners including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Tencent, SAP and Microsoft, discussed the challenges to computing development and how they can be addresses. Huawei also released the FusionServer V5 delivering five key smart features.

Describing the strategy, Qiu Long, president, IT server product line at Huawei, said, "A fully connected world is unfolding and computing will be the pivotal force behind everything… the Boundless Computing strategy is about rethinking the road to a fully connected world, that includes unlocking the potential of computing, going beyond the boundary of servers, and extending further beyond the boundary of data centres".







