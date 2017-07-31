GoNetspeed to launch fibre broadband in Pittsburgh

GoNetspeed, based in Rochester, New York, a fibre broadband service provider, announced it will begin offering high-speed connectivity to select communities in Pittsburgh, targeting both business and residential customers.





GoNetspeed aims to bridge the digital divide by taking fibre connectivity directly to the customers utilising an existing network in Pittsburgh. The company plans to begin offering residential broadband service in the community of Ambridge by October, followed by Beaver Falls shortly after. GoNetspeed's residential packages are priced from $50 for 100 Mbit/s bandwidth; it also offers 500 Mbit/s and 1 Gbit/s bandwidth options.





GoNetspeed will also provide the business community with Internet and Ethernet services throughout Pittsburgh.





The company has plans to expand its services to other communities in Pennsylvania, as well as to customers in California and Florida, and potentially other areas where interest is shown.





GoNetspeed was founded by Frank Chiaino, who serves as company chairman. Mr. Chiaino previously founded Fibertech Networks, which built nearly 14,000 miles of metro fibre networks across the northeast region. Fibertech merged with Lightower Fiber Networks in 2015. GoNetspeed is led by Larry Coleman as president, formerly president and founder of Sunesys, with Tom Perrone serving as COO and previously VP of engineering and planning at Fibertech.







