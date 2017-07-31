GigaSpaces to spin-off Cloudify orchestration and cloud mgt division

New York-based GigaSpaces Technologies, a supplier of software enabling in-memory computing, announced that it plans to spin off Cloudify, its orchestration and cloud management platform business unit, into a new company focused on the growing market for management and orchestration of cloud applications and network functions virtualisation (NFV).





GigaSpaces stated that it began planning for the spin-off last year, based on strong demand for the Cloudify product line in its core enterprise cloud markets and the emerging carrier network orchestration market. The move is intended to enable the Cloudify entity to dedicate engineering, product development, marketing and customer support activities to addressing the cloud market segment.





The new company will retain the core Cloudify engineering, product and marketing teams, working from existing locations in New York City, San Jose, California and Tel Aviv in Israel.





In 2016, GigaSpaces open sourced its products and implemented an open source support business model. The GigaSpaces IMC business unit launched InsightEdge, based on the Apache Spark cluster computing project, while Cloudify launched Apache Project ARIA, an open source orchestration library designed to accelerate TOSCA adoption.





The Cloudify project was launched in its current form in 2014 as an open source TOSCA orchestration platform, positioning Cloudify as a provider of technology for connecting hybrid clouds and the networking layer. The convergence of technology establishes Cloudify as an orchestrator capable of providing end-to-end orchestration of both networks and applications in multi-cloud environments.





Cloudify features built-in support for private clouds such as OpenStack and VMware, public clouds Amazon Web Services, Azure and Google Compute Platform, and container technologies such as Kubernetes. The platform is also being adopted by large telcos and carriers to manage NFV.





GigaSpaces noted that it will continue to market its in-memory computing via its XAP and InsightEdge product lines.









* Last year, Cloudify unveiled its Telecom Edition open source orchestrator solution at the OPNFV Summit in Berlin. Cloudify has designed the Telecom Edition to meet the needs of NFV operators by adding a set of new features, NFV-specific plugins and blueprints showcasing how to mode VNFs and SFC (service function chaining).



