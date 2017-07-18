GENBAND partners with Red Hat to develop NFV for telco cloud

GENBAND, a provider of real time communications software, which in May entered into an agreement to merge with Sonus Networks, a supplier of solutions that enable secure and intelligent cloud communications, announced a collaboration with open source solutions company Red Hat to develop network functions virtualisation (NFV) solutions designed to enable service providers to leverage the telco cloud.





Under the agreement, Red Hat has certified multiple GENBAND virtual network functions (VNFs) solutions and its VNF Manager on Red Hat OpenStack Platform 10. GENBAND has also become part of the Red Hat Connect for Technology Partners and the Red Hat Connect for Business Partners programs.





The Red Hat-certified GENBAND VNFs include: Advanced Control Software (ACS) VNF for Session Border Controller (SBC) applications; C3 Call Session Controller VNF; Advanced Media Software (AMS) VNF for distributed Access and Interconnect SBCs, and Media Interworking & Transcoding applications including IMS Media Resource Function and IMS Media Gateway; and Converged Intelligent Messaging (CIM) VNF for Voice Mail & Messaging applications.





In addition, GENBAND's VNF Manager enables the lifecycle management of GENBAND and third party VNFs and has been certified for Red Hat OpenStack Platform virtualised infrastructure manager (VIM). GENBAND's NFV solutions also include Predictive Analytics and Element Management.





Red Hat's NFV solution is based on open source components, while Red Hat OpenStack Platform 10 also supports DPDK Accelerated Open V-Switch (OVS) and SR-IOV utilised by the Advanced Media Software (AMS) VNF for media processing.







Sonus Networks and GENBAND announced on May 23rd a definitive agreement under which the two companies would combine to create a next-generation communications networking company. Under the terms of the agreement, Sonus and GENBAND shareholders will each hold approximately 50% of the new entity which will have an estimated enterprise value of approximately $745 million.







