Fujitsu expands RunMyProcess PaaS

Fujitsu announced the global extension of its digital platform-as-a-service, RunMyProcess, with the addition of new regional cloud platforms in North America and Australia, expanding in the existing platforms in Europe and Asia.





The capacity increase for RunMyProcess is designed to support and address the growing digital transformation needs of organisations with regional compliance requirements for data sovereignty, regulation, security and low-latency.





Fujitsu's RunMyProcess is a native cloud platform that allows organisations to quickly and securely build, test, deploy and scale device-independent applications that connect digital business processes across cloud, on-premises and mobile environments.





Using RunMyProcess, organisations can model and streamline complex business processes while also integrating existing systems and services, whether cloud services such as Office 365 or on-premises solutions such as SAP, with smartphones, tablets, PCs, wearable technology and other devices. The platform's pre-built connectors is designed to allow customers to develop connected applications faster and deploy them within days, as well as scale up to thousands of users.





RunMyProcess is available globally with a choice of regional data centres. The new deployments in Australia and North America are now available both directly from RunMyProcess and via Fujitsu local sales teams.





Fujitsu stated that RunMyProcess is currently serving over 500 customers worldwide across a range of industries including government, defence, retail and manufacturing and utilities, as well as financial services and healthcare.





Fujitsu cited HomeServe USA, a provider of home emergency repair services, as an example of how RunMyProcess was used to digitalise end-to-end processes for the introduction of new products. RunMyProcess worked with HomerServer USA to create a new central process flow, supported by seven sub-processes and connecting 21 cross-functional teams.







