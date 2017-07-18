Frontier Upgrades Network in Connecticut with Coriant

Frontier Communications will deploy Coriant o modernize its fiber-optic transport infrastructure across Connecticut. Financial terms were not disclosed.
"We are excited to be working with Frontier to enhance the performance of its optical network to ensure a superior customer experience,” said Richard Miller, Managing Director, North America, Coriant. “Our high-capacity, low-latency solution is a perfect fit for Frontier’s needs, and is fully optimized for the high-bandwidth services and applications driving network transformation, including enterprise cloud, IoT, and ultra-high-definition video streaming.”
