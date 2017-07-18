Frontier Upgrades Network in Connecticut with Coriant

Frontier Communications will deploy Coriant o modernize its fiber-optic transport infrastructure across Connecticut. Financial terms were not disclosed.





The statewide network upgrade, scheduled for completion in the second half of 2017, will span more than 100 Point-of-Presence sites and include transmission speeds from 10G to 100G. The Coriant solution includes the Coriant mTera Universal Transport Platform and Coriant 7100 Packet Optical Transport Platform, as well as the Coriant Transcend Software Suite, a sophisticated end-to-end management solution that improves service resiliency, simplifies operations, and supports fast provisioning of high-capacity services."We are excited to be working with Frontier to enhance the performance of its optical network to ensure a superior customer experience,” said Richard Miller, Managing Director, North America, Coriant. “Our high-capacity, low-latency solution is a perfect fit for Frontier’s needs, and is fully optimized for the high-bandwidth services and applications driving network transformation, including enterprise cloud, IoT, and ultra-high-definition video streaming.”