FogHorn Targets Edge Intelligence Software at IIoT

FogHorn Systems, a start-up based in Mountain View, California, released its Lightning ML edge intelligence software for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).



The company said its Lightning ML brings the power of machine learning at the edge in three ways:



Leverages existing models and algorithms: can execute proprietary algorithms and machine learning models on live data streams produced physical assets and industrial control systems

Makes machine learning OT-accessible: offer tools to generate machine learning insights

Runs in tiny software footprint: Lightning ML platform requires less than 256MB of memory footprint.





In May 2017, FogHorn Systems announced today that it had raised additional Series A funding from Dell Technologies Capital and Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures (SAEV). The extended funding brings FogHorn’s total Series A round to $15 million, excluding the conversion of $2.5 million in seed funding. Dell Technologies Capital added to its initial Series A investment. Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures is a new investor in the company.