Flash Networks teams with ZTE on NFV

Flash Networks, a provider of mobile Internet optimisation, security and engagement solutions, announced a new strategic partnership with ZTE to deliver NFV-based optimisation solutions to address the requirement for a holistic approach to virtualised services in the mobile core.





Flash Networks stated that collaboration at the R&D level enabled the integration of network optimisation into ZTE's virtualised EPC environment. The offering includes engagement services addressing subscriber QoE, security and mobile network monetisation. The companies expect that the partnership will provide new opportunities in the Chinese market and worldwide.





Flash Networks' optimisation solutions are designed to improve the user QoE and increase RAN spectral efficiency to help accelerate traffic across LTE network while reducing the volume of web and video traffic data. The network optimisation solution employs a multi-dimensional approach that is designed to deliver a measurable improvement in radio spectral efficiency to the mobile core.





The company stated that ZTE selected its optimisation solution following extensive testing in a multi-vendor environment, designed specifically to verify the interoperability of different configurations of hardware resource layers, virtual resource layers and virtualised network functions (VNF) layers.





Flash Networks is a major provider of virtual and physical optimisation solutions designed to enable operators to improve RAN spectral efficiency, enhance network speed, optimise delivery of video and web traffic, secure and engage subscribers and generate over-the-top revenue from mobile Internet services.





At MWC 2017, Flash Networks demonstrated how an unnamed North American operator had achieved a 16% increase in spectral efficiency in a live network using its vHarmony 8.0 optimisation solutions.

Flash Networks' vHarmony 8.0 is designed to improve the QoE and increase RAN spectral efficiency. The solution features radio connection and signalling optimisation to improve radio network performance by managing traffic flows at the core and content optimisation that is claimed to accelerate traffic on LTE networks by 50% and reduce web and video traffic data by 30%. It also provides business intelligence and analytics and monetisation and personalisation capabilities.



