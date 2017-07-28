ExteNet to acquire Axiom Fiber Networks

ExteNet Systems based in Lisle, Illinois, a provider of distributed network systems (DNS) enabling cellular, wireless and broadband connectivity, announced it entered into agreement to acquire New York-based MetroFiber, d/b/a Axiom Fiber Networks, on undisclosed terms.





Axiom Fiber Networks is a telecommunications infrastructure services provider operating in the greater New York City metro area. The acquisition by ExteNet will increase the company's fibre footprint in the New York City metro area.





In 2016, Axiom Fiber announced it has entered into a technology alliance with LightRiver Technologies, the company delivering Factory Built Network design and commissioning services. By partnering with LightRiver, Axiom Fiber, which delivers telecom infrastructure services over its fibre network to carrier and enterprise customers across New York City, expands its ability to provide flexible and scalable networking solutions that leverage its fibre infrastructure.





Axiom Fiber offers dark fibre and custom networking solutions, with a focus on providing efficient solutions with flexible business terms. In 2015, the company established a PoP at Sabey Data Centers' Intergate.Manhattan facility, located at 375 Pearl Street in lower Manhattan, and with Telx at its three New York City facilities, 60 Hudson, 111 8th Avenue and 32 Avenue of Americas.





ExteNet Systems designs, builds, owns and operates distributed networks (DNS) for use by wireless carriers, broadband providers, IoT companies, property owners and communities across the U.S. The company provides scalable infrastructure designed to enhance wireless and broadband services in both outdoor and indoor environments using fibre-based distributed antenna systems (DAS), remote radio heads (RRH), small cells, WiFi and virtualised EPC (vEPC) technologies.





ExteNet's outdoor distributed networks are deployed in urban, suburban and rural environments, while its indoor distributed networks are deployed in property verticals including sports and entertainment venues, hotels and convention centres, commercial office space, healthcare facilities and transit systems.







