Ericsson expands IoT offering with new network services

Ericsson announced it is expanding its cellular IoT software and IoT Accelerator offerings with the introduction of a set of network services designed to enable service providers to efficiently address the deployment and operation of the massive number of IoT devices that are being connected to LTE networks.





Designed for use with Cat-M1 (also called LTE-M) and Narrow Band IoT (NB-IoT) technologies, the new services include IoT network design and optimisation, deployment and operation and management, and are supported by Ericsson's recently expanded support services offering.





Ericsson has also introduced new IoT software features, including Voice over LTE (VoLTE) support for Cat-M1. This feature allows operators to develop new use cases in which it can be advantageous for IoT devices to support voice services, thereby enabling enterprise services to be expanded to areas such as security alarm panels, remote first-aid kits, wearables, digital locks, disposable security garments and other IoT-enabled applications and services.





The new offering also provides network design and optimisation for heterogeneous IoT networks and use cases that will require a different approach to network planning and design. To address this need, Ericsson is introducing scenario assessment, network modelling, design development and developmental appraisal capabilities designed for large scale IoT networks.





In addition, Ericsson offers expanded network operation and management features to address the need for a new approach to management and operation of networks. Specifically, it is introducing automated machine learning tools for its network operations centres (NOCs), which are designed to help operators manage delivery costs and proactively manage events and incidents. Ericsson stated that in a trial, 80% of incidents were identified by machine learning only, with the root cause correctly identified in 77% of cases.





The Ericsson network services and VoLTE for IoT software support in radio and core networks are commercially available.









* Recently, Ericsson, together with China Unicom and Qualcomm Technologies, announced they had demonstrated Cat-M1 VoLTE use cases at Mobile World Congress Shanghai. The demonstrations involved Ericsson's IoT and VoLTE-capable network infrastructure, IoT devices integrated with Qualcomm MDM9206 global multimode LTE IoT modems, and China Unicom's radio spectrum and verification of the technology and multi-service capabilities.



