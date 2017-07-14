Ericsson enhances performance of HDS 8000 using Intel

Ericsson announced that the Intel Rack Scale Design featuring the new Intel Xeon Scalable processor is being introduced in the Ericsson Hyperscale Datacenter System 8000 to enable expanded capacity and capabilities for data centres and improve the performance of applications running on the platform.





Specifically, Ericsson is introducing the new Intel Xeon Scalable processor within the Compute Sled Unit 02 within its Hyperscale Datacenter System 8000.





The introduction of Intel Rack Scale Design with the Xeon Scalable processor into the Ericsson Hyperscale Datacenter System 8000 is designed to deliver a significant expansion in terms of capacity and capabilities for data centre infrastructure. It also helps to improve the performance of Ericsson's applications running on the platform and allow operators to provide services requiring very high processing capacity, such as media distribution, AI, and IoT, more efficiently,





Ericsson noted that it previously partnered with Intel to launch the Intel Rack Scale Design, an architecture that enables hardware disaggregation and software-defined infrastructure. The technology is designed to improve utilisation of resources for computing, storage and networking. Now, by combining the Intel Xeon Scalable processor with software-defined infrastructure and optical interconnect, it is aiming to offer service providers the performance, capacity and flexibility required for the migration to 5G infrastructure.





One of the solutions that will benefit from the new Intel technology is the Ericsson virtual evolved packet core (EPC), which operators use to provide mobile broadband, voice over LTE (VoLTE), WiFi calling and IoT services. The virtual Evolved Packet Gateway is a key element of the solution and has been optimised for cloud operation.





Leveraging the new technology, Ericsson's virtual Evolved Packet Gateway is able to process data at a significantly higher rate of 40 Gbit/s per central processing unit. This means that operators will be able to utilise the same solution to provide massive-scale mobile broadband with high bandwidth, as well as fixed wireless access, more efficiently with reduced cost and using less core network infrastructure.







