Ericsson builds NB-IoT for Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom

Ericsson announced that it has been selected to build a NarrowBand IoT (NB-IoT) system for Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan’s largest integrated telecoms company designed to enable the island to implement Internet of Things (IoT) services.





Ericsson stated that Chunghwa Telecom will use the NB-IoT system to trial a range of IoT devices and applications in its laboratory.





The end-to-end NB-IoT solution developed for Chunghwa Telecom will comprise a range of Ericsson solutions including the Ericsson Radio System, Massive IoT RAN software, virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC), virtual subscriber data management (vSDM) and the IoT Smart Device and Application service on the AppIoT platform.





Ericsson noted that the vEPC is deployed as a dedicated IoT packet core and includes using network slicing functionality. This architecture is designed to enable Chunghwa Telecom to explore massive machine-type communications use cases and quickly launch new services.





NB-IoT is a 3GPP standards-based low power wide area (LP-WAN) technology that is designed to offer significant performance improvements in terms of deep indoor coverage, low power consumption, device complexity, system capacity and spectrum efficiency.









* Ericsson and Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) covering the trial of 5G technology at MWC 2017 in February. Under the MoU, Ericsson and Chunghwa Telecom planned to jointly identify 5G user cases and applications for the digital transformation of selective industry verticals, including transportation and utilities.





* In addition, the two companies planned to work with partners in academic institutions, public offices, industry bodies and enterprises to accelerate ecosystem developments. The parties also agreed to develop and implement a network evolution strategy from LTE-Advanced to 5G technology.



