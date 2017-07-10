Equinix provides direct access to Oracle Cloud in Sydney

Equinix, the global interconnection and data centre company and a Gold level member of the Oracle Partner Network (OPN), announced the immediate availability of dedicated, private access to Oracle Cloud in its Sydney, Australia, International Business Exchange (IBX) data centre.







Available via Oracle Cloud Network Service - FastConnect and the Equinix Cloud Exchange, access will be available for Oracle Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) as well as Platform as a Service (PaaS). Direct access enables enterprise customers in the region to migrate compute, applications and data to Oracle Cloud in a low-latency manner for an optimal user experience.





The latest expansion builds on previous announcements between Equinix and Oracle to offer direct connection to multiple Oracle PaaS and IaaS services, including database, Java, integration, analytics, compute and storage, in multiple regions worldwide. The addition of Sydney brings the total markets where Equinix is offering private access to Oracle Cloud to five.





In addition to direct access to the Oracle Cloud, customers in Sydney also have access to Oracle Managed Cloud Services to help them determine the best deployment model for their business needs. Oracle Cloud delivers nearly 1,000 SaaS applications and 50 enterprise-class PaaS and IaaS services to customers in more than 195 countries.





Equinix noted that as business models become interdependent and enterprises adopt an interconnection oriented architecture (IOA) strategy in order to deliver the performance users require while utilising multiple IaaS, PaaS and SaaS cloud services. Enterprises can bring these services closer to end users by putting workloads and application near to the digital edge of their network in Equinix facilities, colocating IT hubs adjacent to the cloud service providers that host their cloud edges in Equinix facilities.





Equinix stated that its data centres in Sydney are the most interconnected in Australia, with customers able to establish direct links to both of the continent's largest peering points, as well as key submarine cable systems, and gain direct access to multiple network and cloud providers such as Oracle via the Equinix Cloud Exchange.





The Equinix Cloud Exchange is currently available in 21 markets, namely Amsterdam, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Osaka, Paris, Sao Paulo, Seattle, Silicon Valley, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto, Washington DC and Zurich.







