Equinix appoints Charles Meyers as president, strategy, services & innovation

Equinix, the global interconnection and data centre company, has announced the appointment of Charles Meyers to the newly created role of president of Strategy, Services and Innovation, effective August 1st, responsible for leading the strategic business teams supporting the company's next phase of growth as it focuses on addressing the changing needs of customers and partners.





Encompassed within the new Strategy, Services and Innovation unit are the office of the CTO, business development, product management and product engineering. The unit also includes new business teams that are being formed to position Equinix for the future by: optimising the company's position as a strategic enabler of cloud services; identifying key growth areas that align to its long-term strategy; and evaluating and translating key market, competitive and technology trends into actionable business requirements.





Equinix noted that as the leader of the new Strategy, Services and Innovation group, Mr. Meyers, who currently serves as COO, will shift his focus from the core operations of the business to ensuring that Equinix keeps pace with the changing customer requirements in an increasingly 'cloud-first' world. He will also focus on identifying key growth areas and applying expertise and resources to addressing these opportunities while aligning them with the company's long-term strategy. He will report to CEO Steve Smith.

Charles Meyers joined Equinix in 2010 as president of the Americas region; in 2013, he was promoted to the role of COO, where he has overseen global sales, marketing, operations and client services activities. In this role, Mr. Meyers has played a key role in enhancing Equinix's operating disciplines globally, identifying and driving best practices, and delivering a more consistent global experience for customers.







