Edgewise exits stealth - Trusted Application Networking

Massachusetts-based Edgewise Networks, a provider of Trusted Application Networking designed to secure data centres and the cloud, has emerged from stealth having reportedly raised $7 million in funding.





Founded by Peter Smith, a cybersecurity entrepreneur, and Harry Sverdlove, former CTO of Carbon Black (formerly Bit9), Edgewise Networks offers a new approach to security designed to prevent compromise and attack progression of network-borne threats by allowing only trusted applications to communicate over approved network paths. Edgewise secures business applications running in the cloud and data centre by eliminating 98% of the network attack surface and protecting the remainder.





Edgewise's Trusted Application Networking is designed to enable network communications based on the trustworthiness of communicating application software. The new technology is claimed to be the first of its kind to leverage the zero-trust networking model and operates by going beyond network addresses to validate the secure identity of applications, users and hosts controlling the addresses.





With Edgewise Networks, security teams are able to protect mission-critical cloud and data centre applications by extending the zero-trust networking model and ensuring that only trusted applications communicate, building policies automatically leveraging machine learning, simplify policy enforcement, identify risks and recommend corrective actions.





The company stated that in addition to investments from New England venture capital firms .406 Ventures, Accomplice and Pillar, Edgewise Networks is backed by key cybersecurity CEOs including Patrick Morley, CEO of Carbon Black, Omar Hussain, former CEO of Imprivata, Brian Ahern, CEO of Threat Stack and Bob Brennan, CEO of Veracode.







