EdgeConneX and Telia Carrier expand partnership

EdgeConneX, a specialist provider of data centre solutions at the edge of the network, announced a strategic partnership with Sweden's Telia Carrier to enable access to the carrier's network and interconnection points with reduced latency and improved traffic flow and efficiency for Internet end-users.





EdgeConneX noted that as enterprises increasingly access to strategic edge locations worldwide, Telia will begin deploying its network at multiple facilities across EdgeConneX's portfolio of 30 Edge Data Centers (EDCs) in 27 global markets. In addition to the existing deployments in Detroit, Santa Clara and Portland, the first wave will include Boston, Atlanta, Minneapolis and Phoenix in the U.S. and Amsterdam in Europe.





The partnership is designed to meet increasing end-user demand for OTT service delivery and the move to the edge by enterprise users. To create the ecosystem needed to address the current and future demands of the marketplace, the partnership combines Telia Carrier's global Internet backbone with EdgeConneX facilities that are strategically located close to network aggregation points to enable improved security and lower latency for the cloud, IoT and content via single-hop access.





Regarding the partnership, Clint Heiden, CCO at EdgeConneX, said, "Telia Carrier is an ideal partner for EdgeConneX… its global IP backbone is… sought-after by global MSOs, content providers, gaming companies and hyperscalers expanding worldwide, and the IP connectivity it brings is critical to EdgeConneX ecosystem... furthermore, Telia Carrier (also) believes in the momentum of the edge creating a better user experience".











Recently, EdgeConneX partnered with NL-ix, which interconnects over 100 carrier neutral data centres in 15 European countries, to establish a new point of presence (PoP) at the EdgeConneX EDC in Amsterdam.



EdgeConneX also recently entered and agreement with Megaport (USA), the U.S. subsidiary of Australia-based Megaport, a global provider of SDN-based solutions, to expand the availability of Megaport's elastic interconnection services in EdgeConneX’s Houston, Santa Clara and Boston EDCs.



