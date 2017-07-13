ECI Cites Multiple Deployments of 400G Apollo Systems

ECI announced the continued deployment of its 400 Gbit/s solution to enable faster connectivity and meet growing bandwidth demand, with projects at key customers across Europe that have upgraded their networks using ECI's Apollo family of optical products with integrated 400 Gbit/s flex-grid blade.





ECI's Apollo platform is designed to enable service providers to meet current and future demand. The platform combines high-capacity, low-latency OTN transport and switching with software configurable, colourless, directionless and gridless optical routing, for enhanced efficiency. Equipped with the 400 Gbit/s blade, the solution allows for the flexible allocation of transmission rate and spectrum in accordance with service type, preference or distance.





In addition, the ability to configure a mix of rates on both client and line sides provides customers with improved efficiency and flexibility and reduced costs.





ECI cited companies that have recently implemented its 400 Gbit/s solution including:





The Dutch National Research and Education Network SURFnet, which established a 400 Gbit/s connection between Utrecht and Breda as part of an upgrade of its next generation network, SURFnet8. The link provides a direct connection, with high capacity to support the transfer of information between educational and research organisations at two major university cities.





German service provider NetCom BW, which already operates a major Apollo network, launched the 400 Gbit/s platform to provide a link between Stuttgart and Frankfurt, which will serve as the basis for a direct connection to Internet Exchange Frankfurt; the solution also allows for future growth via up to 88 parallel connections.





Romanian cable TV operator UPC, which has deployed the Apollo platform in its core ring that services the main cities in Romania such as Bucharest, Brasov, Cluj, Oradea and Timisoara. The Apollo 88 channel ring provides 400 Gbit/s connectivity with 100 Gbit/s service interface, replacing 10 Gbit/s interfaces.