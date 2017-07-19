Deutsche Telekom tests ADTRAN G.fast 212 MHz, cDTA

ADTRAN, a provider of next-generation open networking solutions, announced the commencement of lab testing of the latest developments for the G.fast standard, 212 MHz and coordinated dynamic time allocation (cDTA), in partnership with Germany-based global telco Deutsche Telekom (DT), serving around 165 million mobile customers, 28,5 million fixed-network lines and 18,5 million broadband lines.





ADTRAN stated that DT is currently evaluating these ultra-broadband technologies using fibre-to-the-building (FTTB) deployment models that allow the use of existing cable infrastructure within the home. This can support the rapid deployment of ultra-fast and gigabit broadband services with less disruption. The low cost per-subscriber connection will also support the European Commission's Gigabit Society objectives.





ADTRAN noted that it has demonstrated the new 212 MHz G.fast standard, which doubles the usable spectrum and can enable service providers to deliver gigabit rates over a single copper pair, thereby enabling fibre-like service to the customer premise. The company added that unlike with cable systems, the bandwidth of G.fast is dedicated and available for each customer.





The tests, leveraging what ADTRAN claims is the first commercially available 212 MHz DPU, also demonstrated the second phase of DTA. cDTA, which extends the existing iDTA feature to improve G.fast upstream performance by a claimed four to five-fold by dynamically balancing upstream and downstream capacity to match residential traffic patterns in real-time. The cDTA feature can also be applied to existing phone wiring to address most residential and commercial premises scenarios.









* In May, ADTRAN announced that it was conducting public demonstration of the ITU-T's latest G.fast advances, 212 MHz and coordinated dynamic time allocation (cDTA), at the G.fast Summit 2017 in Paris.

* At the G.fast Summit, ADTRAN demonstrated its new 212 MHz G.fast standard, which doubles the usable spectrum and enables the delivery of gigabit rates over a single copper pair. The company noted that it had also extended its reverse power feature set to the new solution to simplify sourcing of local power.