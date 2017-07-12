Deep Blue Cable selects TE SubCom for Caribbean Cable

Deep Blue Cable based in St. Lucia, the developer, owner and operator of a subsea fibre-optic system that will provide connectivity across the Caribbean islands and the Americas, announced it has contracted TE SubCom to build and deploy the new Deep Blue subsea cable system.





Deep Blue's pan-Caribbean system spans nearly 12,000 km and will feature initial landing points in 12 markets across the region, including the Cayman Islands, Curaçao, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago and Turks and Caicos Islands. The system will also offer dual diverse landings in the U.S., including the first cable landing on the Gulf Coast of Florida. The company plans to implement 40 cable landings for the system and to enable connectivity to 28 island nations in the region.





The Deep Blue subsea cable system will offer an initial design capacity of 6 Tbit/s per fibre pair over up to 8 fibre pairs and will utilise TE SubCom's proven OADM (optical add/drop multiplexer) branching unit technology, Route survey work for the cable is due to begin in August, followed by cable installation that is scheduled to start in September 2018. The system is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2019.





The network is designed to offer increased capacity and lower costs for residential and business customers in the region, as well as providing lower latency via direct connectivity between key traffic hubs and improved reliability. In addition, the Deep Blue cable will provide optical add/drop connection points to smaller markets in the region.



