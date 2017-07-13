Coriant appoints Khaled Zeidan as MD, Middle East and Africa

Coriant has announced the appointment of Khaled Zeidan as managing director of Middle East and Africa, with responsibility for business operations across the region, including sales and channel strategy, customer support and business development.





Reporting to Homayoun Razavi, Coriant chief customer officer, Mr. Zeidan will work closely with existing customers and develop new business in the Middle East and Africa as part of the company's strategic objective of accelerating growth through increasing its market share worldwide.





Khaled Zeidan has over 30 years experience with public and private companies addressing the technology and telecom sectors, including cloud, software and hardware networking solutions and services. During this time he spent over 25 years in regional sales, marketing and business development roles with large corporations including AT&T and Oracle and with start-ups such as ITXC, Ditech Networks, Nominum and IneoQuest.





Mr. Khaled served for 5 years with Hughes Aircraft in a range of technical engineering roles.









* In May, Coriant announced the appointment of Homayoun Razavi to lead its global sales and marketing organisation. As chief customer officer (CCO), EVP of global sales, and chief digital marketing officer (CDMO), Razavi is responsible for development and execution of the global sales, go-to-market, channel and marketing strategy and reports directly to CEO and chairman, Shaygan Kheradpir.





* Recently, Coriant announced a strategic investment by Oaktree Capital Management, as part of which Oaktree partnered with company owner Marlin Equity Partners to provide additional growth capital and operational capabilities to help Coriant accelerate its growth.



