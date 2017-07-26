Clearfield to expand manufacturing capacity at facility in Mexico

Clearfield based in Minneapolis, a specialist provider of fibre management solutions for communication service providers, announced the expansion of manufacturing capacity at its facility in Tijuana, Mexico.





Through the addition of space and employees at its Tijuana site, Clearfield plans to quadruple its manufacturing presence in Mexico. The initiative is intended to help Clearfield lower its product manufacturing costs, as well as enable the company to meet short lead times and achieve on-time deliveries.





Clearfield stated that the Mexico facility is modelled on its U.S. manufacturing facilities in Minneapolis, and as with its U.S. location is fully equipped with passive optical LAN technology providing fibre-to-the-desktop and fibre-to-the-workstation functionality.





The company noted that, as an established supplier of scalable solutions for the FTTx market, the expansion is an indicator of growing market demand for its line of fibre management and fibre delivery solutions.





Clearfield designs, manufactures and distributes fibre optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The company's 'fibre to the anywhere' platform is designed to address the specific requirements of incumbent local exchange carriers (ILECS), competitive local exchange carriers (CLECs), wireless operators and MSO/cable TV companies, as well as to meet the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data centre and military markets.









* Earlier this year, Clearfield announced that as part of its commitment to delivering carrier-class network reliability for operators it had been awarded independent NEBS Level 3 certification for products in its FieldSmart fibre management platform.





* Clearfield also announced the appointment of Kevin Craddock as national account manager for AT&T. Mr. Craddock had previously held positions ranging from sales engineer to senior director of sales with AT&T. He has also served in sales roles at Charles Industries, Corning Cable Systems, Emerson Network Power, RELTEC/Marconi and Suttle.







